New city logo unveiled during Hermitage Arts Festival

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Hermitage Arts Festival is a celebration of the artistic and musical talent.

The two-day arts festival kicked of Saturday and runs into Sunday. During Saturday’s events, the City of Hermitage unveiled its new logo to residents.

It’s part of their rebranding efforts they began in 2020.

Initially, three logos were designed for the city. The final design was voted for by the community this year.

“We weren’t able to have [the festival[ last year because of COVID, so we promised the public that if we could have it this year we would come back bigger and better. And we’re doing that,” said parks and recreation director Ed Chess.

The festival has music, children’s activities and cultural events. It continues at the Rodney White Park until 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.