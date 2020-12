Amanda Banner was voted in by a majority of city council

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – There’s a new city councilwoman in Columbiana.

Amanda Banner was sworn in by way of a Zoom call.

She was voted in by a majority of city council.

Banner and several others applied for the position through letters of interest.

She replaces Rick Noel who will take over as mayor for Bryan Blakeman, who is resigning.