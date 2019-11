The owner said the drywall is finished and they are currently painting

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – At a Boardman Civic Association meeting Monday night, John Kufleitner said his new dealership should be open by the end of the year.

Kufleitner owns the new Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram dealership going up in Boardman.

He said the drywall is finished and they are currently painting.

On Monday, the parking lot was being paved.