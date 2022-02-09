New Christmas movie boosts business in local town

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) — Christmas might be over, but for a film crew in Columbiana, the holiday is just beginning.

“Celeste’s First Christmas” centers around a small town that has lost its taste for Christmas — until a young girl brings the Christmas spirit back.

The filming process has brought in dozens of people to the town including a score of extras, some of who are local.

“Folks not from Columbiana are coming in and seeing what we’re all about and eating in our restaurants, staying in our hotels. It’s a wonderful thing for business,” said Erich Offenburg.

“It sheds a light on Columbiana and says that we have a vibrant downtown and I think that’ll be really important for the future of our downtown,” said Lance Willard.

The Columbiana Women’s Club is being used as one of several sites in Columbiana as part of a new film. People say the historic home perfectly captures the theme of the movie. Some crew members have even stayed in the charming Victorian home that houses the club.

Local director Josh Menning originally reached out to Women’s Club President Pat Tingle about using the space.

“They liked the old victorian dining room. They liked the house period. It fits the theme of the movie pretty well,” said Tingle.

In addition to the Women’s Center, the crew also plans to film along Main Street and in the town square.

“Because the movie is about community, to come to a town that has such a sense of community makes it the perfect venue for the film,” said Wende.

Businesses along Main Street are preparing for the crew and extras coming in this weekend to shoot large outdoor scenes.

Kristen Devore, owner of the Local Artist’s loft, plans to be open for the crew. “We’re going to be open so that you know the cast and anyone that needs a warm place to step into, they can come in here.”

The crew will continue filming next week.