BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- A new Chick-fil-A location in Boardman will open next week, according to a press release.

The new location will be on the 400 block of Boardman-Canfield Road. It will open on Thursday, September 14.

This will be the sixth Chick-fil-A location in the Youngstown market, and the third one in Boardman.

The press release states that approximately 100 total full and part-time employees will be hired.