BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A new Chick-fil-A is coming to the Valley, according to Boardman zoning officials.

The fast food place will open on Route 224. It will be located in front of the Giant Eagle and near Camelot Lanes, according to the zoning officials.

Zoning officials say the Chick-fil-A is still in the permitting process and will not open for a while.