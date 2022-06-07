(WKBN) — The precinct committee people of the Trumbull County Democratic Party Tuesday evening decided it was time for a change.

By a vote of 64-53, Mark Alberini was elected as the new party chairman. Alberini defeated Dan Polivka, who had been chairman for ten years.

Alberini is also chairman of the Trumbull County Board of Elections.

After being elected, Alberini thanked Polivka for his years of service and promised to unite the party.

Polivka said he will continue to do what he can to get Democrats elected.

“It is what is,” said Polivka.