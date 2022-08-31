CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – For the first time in its 176 years, the Canfield Fair now has an Agricultural Hall of Fame.

Wednesday morning, the first eight inductees were honored.

Organizers formed a committee after last year’s fair and decided it was time to pay tribute to those whose commitment to farming and agriculture made a difference in Mahoning County.

“We have to keep making sure that everyone knows that what we’re about is about agriculture, and one of the ways to do that is to do something like we’re doing here — to recognize those people,” said Woody Woolman, of the Fair Board.

The inductees include the following:

Darrel A. Bacon

Chester Bedell

Vernon E. Crouse

J. Paul Good

Elden R. Groves

William B. Phillips

David and Joanna Witmer

Paul D. Witmer

Their biographies are available on the Canfield Fair’s website.

A call has already gone out for nominees for next year’s induction class.