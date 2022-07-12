LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There are some changes in the top brass at Lordstown Motors.

The company announced several key executive appointments Tuesday.

The company’s president, Edward Hightower, has been appointed to the additional role of Chief Executive Officer. That’s effective immediately. He will continue to serve as CEO of MIH EV Design LLC, LMC’s product development joint venture with Foxconn. He has also been elected to the Board of Directors of Lordstown Motors.

Daniel Ninivaggi was elected as executive chairman of the board. In this role, he will focus on corporate strategy, strategic partnerships and capital raising.

Additional appointments include:

Dr. Donna Bell, a former Ford Motor Company executive with almost 30 years of automotive product development and technology innovation leadership experience, has been appointed Executive Vice President, Product Creation, Engineering and Supply Chain, effective immediately.

Andrew Reyntjes, a 30-year veteran of the automotive and commercial fleet industry, was appointed Senior Vice President, Sales, Service and Marketing, effective June 29.

Jill Coniglio-Kirk was appointed Vice President of People & Culture, effective June 20. Coniglio-Kirk has more than 20 years of experience in automotive human resources roles and building out early-stage organizations.

Jane Ritson-Parsons will be transitioning out of the role of Chief Commercial Officer to become an advisor to the company.

Ninivaggi said as the Endurance gets closer to production, commercial strategy will be critical and he will be calling on his team to accelerate the development of the commercial fleet and focus on recruiting engineering talent targeted at emerging technologies and innovation.