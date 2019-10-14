New CBD shop officially opens in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A new CBD shop in Warren officially opened its doors to the public on Friday.

Steel Valley CBD owner Frankie Tempesta said they plan to offer the best selection of CBD products at reasonable prices.

The store also carries a selection of kratom, vapes and glassware. Staff members will be available to answer questions about medical benefits of their products.

They plan to have pop-up events and festivals across Trumbull County.

Steel Valley CBD is located at 531 E. Market Street.

It is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit their website.