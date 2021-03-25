New cat shelter run by animal activists coming to Austintown

Kitty Krew Rescue hopes to help take care of a maximum of 100 cats

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A group of animal rights activists wants to bring a new animal shelter to the area.

It’s called Kitty Krew Rescue and was started by five people who have worked with animal shelters before. Now, they are hoping to help take care of a maximum of 100 cats.

They say they want to have a strict vetting process to find the right animal for each home, such as calling local vets and getting personal references.

“The vetting process that most places do but then when they come into… I like to say it’s a conditional approval. We don’t let them just take any animal. It has to be an animal that is a good fit for them and the animal,” said co-founder Paige Kern.

Kern said they haven’t chosen a location yet but do plan for it to be in Austintown.