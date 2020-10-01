New Castle woman charged after May fatal car crash in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A New Castle woman is charged with vehicular homicide stemming from a fatal crash in Youngstown on May 17.

Kimberly Savage, 38, was arraigned in Youngstown Municipal Court Monday on the charge.

The charge follows the death of Bruce Eley, 60.

The crash happened in the 3000 block of Shirley Road. Savage was going south and crossed the center line when she hit Eley, according to a police report.

Eley’s car flipped over and landed on the passenger’s side. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The report states that Savage was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash and that phone records showed that her phone had not been used at the time of the crash. She did tell police that she was lost at the time of the crash, according to the report.

Savage’s case was set for a pretrial on Dec. 1.