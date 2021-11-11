New Castle veteran wounded while serving gets support from Marine Corps organization

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – This Veterans Day we honor those who have served our country. One local family has known the feeling of their dad coming home – but not the same.

Richard Burkett is a retired Marine residing in New Castle. He lost both of his legs while serving. Burkett was treated for his injuries at Walter Reed Medical Center.

His family helped him get through some of his toughest days, but the Burkett Family is grateful for one organization that pulled them up when times were tough. That was the Semper Fi and America’s Fund.

Burkett says that the organization helps many families who are going through similar situations. They help provide meals, activities, gift cards and whatever the family needs. But he says the most important thing they give veterans and their families is hope.

“You get frustrated and you get to a point where it’s almost like I’m in this alone and then I get a sense of almost separation and hopelessness,” he said.

Burkett says that part of his recovery was to take part in an adaptive sport. He was already trained in archery, but he thrived in it after his injury. He hopes his story showcases what the Semper Fi and America’s Fund do for veterans just like him.