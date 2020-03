Riders can hop on for free and fares won't be collected until further notice

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WYTV) – The New Castle Area Transit Authority (NCATA) is giving riders one less thing to worry about during the COVID-19 pandemic: money.

Senior citizens who always ride for free should continue showing their Senior Pass to the driver.

NCATA has taken many steps to reduce the spread of germs to customers and employees.