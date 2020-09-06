New Castle State Police investigating report of stolen semi-truck

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WYTV) – New Castle police are in need of the public’s help in finding the whereabouts of a stolen semi-truck.

State Police were called to the Industrial, Timer and Pulp business parking lot in New Beaver Borough for a report of a missing semi-truck.

The truck is a 1997 Freight Liner Semi-Truck.

According to the victim, he told police that the truck was stolen sometime around 9 p.m. on Saturday.

The victim claimed that there was no license plate on the truck and the rear of the truck has a hydraulic line system installed, according to a report. He also said that the truck has his business logo “ITP” and can be seen in red lettering on the side of the semi-truck.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the semi-truck, contact the New Castle State Police Department at (724) 598-2211.