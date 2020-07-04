Live Now
New Castle Police take escaped inmate into custody, reports say

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WYTV) – New Castle Police Department has taken an escaped inmate into custody Saturday afternoon.

On Friday, Brittany Flory escaped the Lawrence County Jail through a fenced-in outdoor exercise area.

Police were called around 8 p.m.

After an investigation, officers learned that another inmate, Maria Rozzi, assisted Flory in the escape, a report said.

On Saturday around 12:45 p.m., NCPD officers were able to determine that Flory was at a residence on the 800 block of South Jefferson Street in New Castle.

Officers located Flory in an upstairs bedroom. They attempted to use a taser on Flory, but she dived head-first out the second-floor window, according to a report.

Flory fell to the ground and was taken into custody. She was transported to UPMC Jameson for an injury to her wrist.

According to a report, Flory has been returned to the Lawrence County Jail and is being charged with escape and flight to avoid apprehension. Rozzi is being charged with conspiracy to escape.

