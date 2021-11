NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – New Castle police confirmed that a missing 16-year-old girl was found safe.

Police say Haylee Hobbs was taken against her will about 11:20 p.m on November 14 from an address in the 1800 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Charges of kidnapping and other offenses have been filed against her ex-boyfriend 18-year-old Carlos Jones.

Hobbs was found a short time after releasing her photo to the media.

No further details were released.