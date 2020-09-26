New Castle police make 3 arrests for murder in March

Police said the three conspired to kill 25-year-old Andre Robinson, who was shot to death in May

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WYTV) – New Castle police have arrested three suspects on charges related to a homicide in March.

The charges come after an investigation of 25-year-old Andre Robinson’s death. Robinson was shot several times while sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot of the McGrath Manor Housing Complex on W. Washington Street in New Castle.

Friday, officers arrested 32-year-old Tyler McMillan and 22-year-old Karalinn Perrotta during a traffic stop on Lathrop Street.

They also arrested 24-year-old Khalil Newman at a house on Lutton Street.

During a search of a home at 1207 Huron Avenue, officers seized three firearms, numerous weapon magazines and ammunition, several bags of suspected Ecstasy pills (MDMA) and a digital scale. Two of the weapons were reported stolen.

According to the New Castle Police Department, investigators found that Robinson was killed as part of an ongoing feud with McMillan. Investigators allege that McMillan, Newman and Perrotta planned to set up Robinson and then kill him.

McMillan is being charged with homicide, conspiracy to commit homicide, persons (felon) not to possess firearms, firearms not to be carried without a license, two counts of receiving stolen property (firearms).

Newman is being charged with homicide and conspiracy to commit homicide.

Perrotta is being charged with conspiracy to commit homicide and two counts of receiving stolen property.