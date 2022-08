NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – New Castle police are looking for the public’s help in identifying two people they say are suspects in a theft investigation.

Two females are shown in the attached video provided by the New Castle Police Department on their Facebook page.

Investigators say the two females are suspects in an auto theft investigation that happened on Aug. 1.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 724-656-9300 or a tip can be submitted online.