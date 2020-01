Sabrina Salamon has been missing since December 20

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WYTV) – Police in New Castle are looking for a woman who’s been missing since December 20.

Sabrina Salamon, 39, is 5’4″ tall with brown hair and green eyes.

If you have any information on where she might be or what happened, please call the New Castle Police Department at 724-656-3586.

You can also submit a tip online.