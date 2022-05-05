NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – New Castle Police are investigating after someone brought a weapon into the New Castle Sr. High School Thursday.

According to the New Castle Police Department’s Facebook page, the school and police received information that a student was in possession of a “taser-type” weapon.

School officials and police investigated and found a stun gun.

The weapon was confiscated and there is an active investigation into how the weapon made it into the school.

The Facebook post states that the New Castle Police and the New Castle Area School District have a zero-tolerance policy for weapons on school property.

It goes on to state that the matter is being taken very seriously and anyone who violates the policy will be held accountable by school officials and law enforcement.