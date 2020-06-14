New Castle police file charges against two men on a missing person report

The NCPD said they are continuing to work with their law enforcement partners who are assisting in this investigation and in locating the defendants

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WYTV) – The New Castle City Police Department said Sunday that they have filed criminal charges as a result of the missing person report filed June 5 for Amari Wise.

The NCPD Criminal Investigation Division has filed charges against Connor Henry, 20, for criminal homicide and tampering with evidence and Todd Henry, 47, for criminal conspiracy to commit homicide after the fact, obstruction of justice and tampering with evidence.

They are also asking anyone with information on their whereabouts to contact the NCPD at 724-656-9300.

Tips can also be left on their website.