New Castle police release more information on murder case

Connor Henry and his father, Todd, are facing charges related to Amari Wise's death

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WYTV) – Police in New Castle held a press conference Tuesday to provide more information on their investigation into the murder of Amari Wise.

Police said Tuesday that Wise was shot in the back of the head.

The 19-year-old’s body was found Monday morning, and two suspects are facing charges related to the death.

According to investigators, they received a tip where Wise’s body would be found.

Just hours before Wise’s body was found, 47-year-old Todd Henry turned himself in.

His 20-year-old son, Connor Henry, was arrested in Ocean City, Maryland Sunday night. He waived an extradition hearing and will be transported back to Pennsylvania to face his charges.

Both are being charged in connection to Wise’s murder.

In a criminal complaint, police said Connor is accused of shooting Wise, then hiding the gun. Connor is facing charges of criminal homicide and tampering with evidence.

Todd is charged with criminal conspiracy to commit homicide after the fact, obstruction of justice and tampering with evidence.