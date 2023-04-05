NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Police in New Castle have arrested a suspect in a stabbing in the city earlier this week.

Police were called to the Big Run Housing Complex in the 1300 block of S. Jefferson Street on Monday, where they found a 30-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. The victim identified the suspect as Dewayne Banbury and provided a description of him to officers, according to a post on the police department’s Facebook page.

Police say they found the suspect in an alley between Long Avenue and Reynolds Street. The man ran into a partially collapsed building, and a perimeter was secured by New Castle Police, a K9 and Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said the suspect agreed to come out of the basement of the building when he heard the K9 would be released.

Police took Banbury into custody and say he admitted to fighting with the victim while he had a knife.

Banbury is charged with criminal attempt to commit homicide and aggravated assault. He was arraigned and placed into the Lawrence County Jail on $250,000 bond.

He’s scheduled to appear in court again on April 19.