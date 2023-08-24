YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who said he was a pastor from New Castle, Pa., and was convicted in June of charges that he solicited a minor for sex was sentenced Thursday to six months in prison.

Judge Anthony D’Apolito handed down the sentence to Jarod Mills, 36, who was convicted by a jury following a trial in June of importuning, a fifth-degree felony.

Jurors also found him not guilty of a count of possession of criminal tools.

Mills was one of a dozen local men arrested in October 2020 following a sex sting by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force.

At the time he was arrested, Mills said he was a pastor at a New Castle church. It is unclear if he is still a pastor.