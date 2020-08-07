New Castle officers report finding crack cocaine, marijuana and 7 kids during search

Three adults were also in the house located in the 500 block of E. Reynolds St.

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WYTV) – Seven children ranging in age from 3 to 11 were at a house in New Castle where officers conducted a search warrant that turned up several drugs, according to police.

The search happened at 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

Three adults were also in the house located in the 500 block of E. Reynolds St.

The New Castle Narcotics Unit and Lawrence County Special Investigative Unit found over 20 grams of crack cocaine, 18 grams of marijuana and a digital scale with residue.

They also found nearly $4,300 in cash, along with a Smith & Wesson .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun, a Marlin .22 rifle and ammunition.

Marquise Wise, 31, has been charged with possession with the intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Children and Youth Services was called to investigate. The children are staying with family members.