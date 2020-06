The cause of the fire is under investigation

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WYTV) – A mother from New Castle was flown to the hospital Tuesday after rescuing her children from their burning home.

According to fire officials, crews were called about 5:53 a.m. to the home on South Crawford Avenue.

They said the mother was able to get two small children out of the home and ran back for a third child, but that child was staying with a family member and wasn’t home.

The house is considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.