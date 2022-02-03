New Castle man sentenced to eight years in federal prison in drug case

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) — One of 13 men charged in federal court with selling drugs in the New Castle area was sentenced to over eight years in federal court this week.

Nathaniel McKnight, 29, was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan in the U.S. Western District Court of Pennsylvania to 105 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to possess cocaine and fentanyl.

McKnight pleaded guilty to the charges on Nov. 21.

A news release from U.S. Attorney For The Western District Of Pennsylvania Cindy K. Chung said McKnight was part of a group that was selling drugs from December 2019 to September 2020 in several states, including Ohio and Florida, as well as Puerto Rico.

Investigators were able to get communications showing McKnight talking to people in Columbus, Ohio, to deliver and distribute heroin and cocaine in New Castle.

A sentencing memorandum in the case said McKnight was caught on a wiretap arranging the delivery of drugs from Columbus to New Castle and was stopped on the way to New Castle. Police found drugs in the car during the stop.

