New Castle man sentenced in drug trafficking case

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A man from New Castle was sentenced in federal court this week on drug trafficking and money laundering charges.

Wesley Cox, also known as Michael Deshawn Carter, 39, was sentenced to 15 and a half years in prison and five years of supervised release.

Investigators say Cox participated in a conspiracy to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine and 280 grams or more of a cocaine base, commonly known as crack. They said Cox also participated in a conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Several local, state and federal agencies participated in the investigation.