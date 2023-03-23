PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – A New Castle man was sentenced to five years and three months in prison on a drug conviction.

Jgenus Steele, 23, will also serve three years of supervised release once he gets out of prison.

Steele was arrested in a 2019 Lawrence County Drug Task Force investigation. He was on parole at the time of his arrest on a prior assault conviction, according to prosecutors.

Steele sold 12.44 grams of crack to an undercover agent or informant in December 2019 and then police searched his apartment in February 2020 where they found a mixture containing 2.68 grams of fentanyl, heroin, five loaded guns and $1,255 in cash.

One of the .40-caliber handguns was reported stolen from Meadville, a news release from the police department said.