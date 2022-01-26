New Castle head football coach stepping down after 10 years with Red Hurricanes

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Joe Cowart is stepping down after a decade serving as the head football coach at New Castle high school.

Cowart turned in his resignation Tuesday. Over the last 10 years, he led the Red Hurricanes to 53 wins and 8 playoff appearances.

Cowart has helped send dozens of players to the college level, and two to the NFL. Dallas Cowboy’s safety Malik Hooker and Baltimore Raven’s safety Geno Stone both played under Cowart at New Castle.

The process to find a new head coach for the New Castle football program begins immediately.