New Castle firefighters hurt rescuing teen from Shenango River

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WYTV) – Two firefighters were hurt Friday rescuing a teen girl from the Shenango River.

Officers were called about 5:15 p.m. Friday to the area of the viaduct for a female threatening to jump from the bridge.

As police were responding, the girl jumped in the river and was caught in a rapid current, according to police.

An officer trying to help got pulled in, and the two were separated as they headed downstream.

A short distance later, New Castle firefighters was able to grab the girl and pull her to safety.

The officer is also safe.

Two firefighters were injured rescuing the teen.

The teen girl is being treated for hypothermia.