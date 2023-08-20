NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – The New Castle Fire Department is getting some big help as it looks to increase its staff.

It received over $930,000 on Friday through the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant, also known as SAFER.

The federal grant helps municipalities by providing financial assistance with staffing. The funds will cover the salaries, benefits and health care of four new, full-time firefighters from 2024 through 2026.

The department currently has 20 full-time firefighters and a chief.

They look to discuss this more in the coming days.