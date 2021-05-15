New Castle community honors veterans at cemetery

Volunteers gathered at Oak Park Cemetery in New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A special moment to honor those who have served our country was held Saturday in New Castle.

Volunteers gathered at Oak Park Cemetery in New Castle to place American flags on the gravesites of veterans.

It’s something that’s done every year.

Volunteers from the marine corp league, girl scouts and New Castle High School Honor Society came out to take part.

In total, around 2,000 flags were placed on graves as a symbol to remember those who served.

“It’s important to me so that people remember the veterans. You know, we gotta remember these folks. Maybe they didn’t pay the ultimate price going to war, but they were there, in all the wars,” said retired marine Charles Harvey.

Harvey says there are veterans buried at Oak Park Cemetery all the way back from the Revolutionary War to the Vietnam War.

He’s hoping more people will continue to honor and respect veterans.