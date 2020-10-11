New Castle car wash offering ‘haunted’ washes through Halloween

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WYTV) – Looking for a way to get your Halloween fix and clean your car at the same time?

E-Z Kleen Car and Van Wash in New Castle has you covered.

While getting a car wash, you get a little scare at the same time with horror music, fog, dolls, zombies and more.

Shows are offered every Thursday through Sunday until Halloween.

Owner Steve Chill says this is his first year pulling the event off, and so far it has been a great turnout.

“I was just trying to think of something new. I heard of a car wash doing something similar last year and I just looked it up and I just was like, let me take that and elaborate on that and make it wild and crazy,” he said.

The car wash is $20, which includes a bag of candy and the show. Part of the money will be donated to Holy Spirit Academy.