MAHONING VALLEY, Ohio (WKBN) – New car sales in the Valley were down nearly 900 vehicles in March when compared to the same month of last year.

2,392 were sold in March this year compared to nearly 3,300 last year.

For the first three months of the year, sales now total just over 6,100.

Last year at this time there were nearly 8,200 vehicles sold, which means a drop of just over 2,000.