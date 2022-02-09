New Canfield school to be built on Redgate Farm property

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – An announcement was made on Wednesday in Canfield that could drastically alter the school district.

The Canfield School Board and city council met jointly at the high school — no one can remember the two groups ever meeting together — and signed an agreement transferring from the city to the school system what is known as the Redgate farmland.

The plan is to use the land for a proposed elementary and middle school building that the Canfield Schools hope to build.

Redgate Farm is located at the intersection of S. Palmyra and Leffingwell roads. The school board would take the most southern 100 acres.

The city of Canfield bought the land in 2003 hoping to develop it, but it has remained farmland ever since.

The plan is to replace C.H. Campbell and Hilltop elementary schools, along with Canfield Middle School, with one educational campus on the Redgate land.

In return, according to city manager Wade Calhoun, the city would take possession of Canfield Middle School and the nearby bus garage. The school system would also contribute up to $1 million should the city decide to redevelop the middle school property.

Building the school is contingent on Canfield voters passing a 6.9 mill levy on the May ballot. If passed, the levy would generate $107 million over 37 years.

Some of the levy money would also be used for extensive renovations at the high school.

The agreement between the city and school system is until June 2023, which would give a school levy multiple chances to pass.

Canfield Superintendent Joe Knoll said there’s also enough land on the Redgate property to someday build a new high school, though he doesn’t anticipate that happening for 30 to 35 years.