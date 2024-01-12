AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A husband-and-wife team has opened a unique and cozy cafe with a French flair on a busy stretch of local road.

Juny Cafe on Mahoning Avenue near Walmart is owned by Mickael and Danielle Sopel. The Sopels named the cafe after their dog.

The cafe serves coffee, tea, pastries, local products and more. The couple’s goal was to give their space a cozy and welcoming feel while being a place that supports the community.

“We want them to walk in. We know them by name. We want to develop those relationships,” said Danielle. “We’re both very relational people, so if we can get to know people who are coming in here, that would mean a lot to us.”

The cafe is located at 5865 Mahoning Avenue in Austintown and is open from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.