New businesses open as ice rink closes in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — After being open since November, Sunday was the last day that the ice skating rink was open at DeBartolo Commons.

The rink was filled with skaters looking to take advantage of the day.

“We’ve had an overwhelming response from people. They have absolutely loved it. They’ve come out in droves to skate and its been a lot of fun,” said Southern Park Mall general manager Brian Gabbert.

Whether you’re a pro or just skating for the first time, people of all skills were at the rink.

“Three times, this is my fourth,” said skater Kenzie Dugan-Boyer. “Not that I’m good at skating.”

The kids were having a frosty good time.

“If you’re ice skating in public you can share your mistakes and have fun and it’s actually a really great sport because it can get your cardio up too,” said skater Genesis Lambert.

Despite a fall or two, the best way to learn is to get back up and try again.

“Slippery, but I kind of fell sometimes,” said skater Cara Castor.

First News asked one skater how she would rank her time at the rink on scale of one to 10.

“A solid eight, because the part of falling is not too fun,” Dugan-Boyer said.

If you missed the opportunity to come skating at the rink this year, DeBartolo Commons said the rink will be open again next holiday season.

Big changes are coming to the Southern Park Mall. They are adding new businesses this winter, including a new restaurant and Steel Valley Breworks.

“Steel Valley is getting ready to open within the next couple of weeks. They are just waiting on some final permits. Double Bogey’s and The Bunker are also pending within the next couple of weeks. They’re waiting on a few last deliveries,” Gabbert said.

Southern Park Mall plans to have other activities open now that the ice skating rink is closed. It said one addition will be curling.