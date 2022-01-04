New business ready for grand opening in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new business is getting ready for its grand opening this weekend on Youngstown’s south side.

Glenwood Grounds is a new coffeehouse at the corner of Glenwood Avenue and Canfield Road. It is run by a non-profit ministry known as “Hope for Renewal.”

The all-volunteer workers have been operating a soft opening for the last month as a way of introducing themselves to the nearby neighborhood.

“It was part of the vision of what we wanted to do in the neighborhood. Provide a place for people to gather, for people to have a cup of coffee, a pastry or dessert and maybe other foods. Just a place to go and gather and to be here,’ said Gary Koerth, a spokesperson for Glenwood Grounds.

Workers will hold a grand opening Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. The coffee shop will be open Tuesday through Saturday.