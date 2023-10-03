AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We now know what is planned for the former Wedgewood Plaza property in Austintown.

Mike Stanec with M and C Construction confirms they are building a large athletic complex. The 23-foot ceiling in the old nightclub building is ideal for the proposed basketball courts.

Stanec says The Body Shop will move next door and the new facility will be the largest gym in Mahoning County.

A half dozen storefronts are up for lease, and the property will also have a warehouse for storage.

Construction has already started and anticipate completion by next summer.