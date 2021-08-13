New business owner chooses downtown Sharon as best location for fitness studio

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – A new business has joined downtown Sharon as the city continues revitalization efforts.

Cycle Life Studio is celebrating its grand opening this weekend. The studio brings fitness classes from cycling to barre.

Owner Amy Javens is excited for her business to join the Shenango Valley. Javens had other locations she considered, but downtown Sharon ended up as the winner.

“Finally, I settled on downtown Sharon because of that revitalization effort and also the quaintness and uniqueness of their building,” she said.

Her studio is inside the former Wilson Furniture building at 25 Chestnut St. The brick wall that remains standing is from 1846.

Cycle Life Studio’s grand opening weekend will include free classes for people to try out. Though the classes are free, people can donate. Money raised from the weekend will go to HOPECAT, a nonprofit organization that provides free after-school youth arts and adult training programs.