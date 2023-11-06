Editor’s note: This story has been edited to correct a reference to the store’s status in the area in relation to other businesses that have opened recently.

UNITY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A new business is opening near East Palestine following the train derailment in February.

It will be the second location for Winona Frozen Foods, which has been around for 75 years. It occupies a building in Unity Township where an HVAC company was located but is best known for restaurants. It will employ one of East Palestine’s familiar faces.

Brian Cunningham, Jr., along with his two sisters, will operate the store, opening at the intersection of Routes 14 and 170 on Sunday.

“It’s good to bring that change back. If we’re the leaders of that, that’s great,” Cunningham, Jr. said.

“So we were looking for a second location to do our retail business,” said Brian Cunningham, Sr.

Their father, Brian Cunningham, Sr., and his wife Laura own Winona Frozen Foods which is 20 miles to the west. The family lives nearby in New Middletown.

Along with selling meats and cheeses, there will also be a deli and hot foods at the East Palestine store.

“We offer higher quality, different products say you can’t find at Giant Eagle or a Sparkle’s, places like that,” Cunningham, Sr. said.

Hired on as a part-time employee will be Duane Doyle, who six months ago sold Doyle’s Fresh Meats, which is less than a mile from the derailment site.

“I thought, you know, this kind of brings me back to the East Palestine community,” Doyle said.

Doyle was once the owner of Winona Frozen Foods.

“I’m here to help them, but I’m here for the community,” Doyle said.

“I think we’re excited to help the community with clean and proper meat, giving them an option of health-inspected meat,” said Ciara Cunningham.

“I was excited to get more opportunities in the work field. Winona is a very well put together store, so I’m excited to see where this goes as well,” said Brooke Cunningham.

The ribbon cutting for Quality Meats and Deli of Winona will be on Sunday, Nov. 12 at 9:30 a.m.

The store will then open at 10 a.m. and will be open six days a week, being closed on Mondays.