New business opens in old Peaberry’s Cafe location in Canfield

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A new restaurant and grocery store opened Friday in Canfield. They’re trying to be a little different than some of the bigger chains, offering products you might have trouble finding elsewhere.

Peaberry’s Cafe used to sit where Napa Grocery is now. Nunzio Scordo was told that they were moving and jumped on the location. For him and his partner Aaron, it was a 19-year plan in the making.

“We’ve been talking about this concept since 2002. This is something that’s been 18, 19 years in the making. We found a space and when it came available, we were both like this is the time, this is the place,” Scordo said.

There are two entrances to the business depending on why you are there.

“We have two entrances, so if you come in the front entrance you go straight to the prepared foods. You’ll see prepared foods and the pizzas and sandwiches. If you came from the front, you’ll hit the retail first,” Scordo said.

A deli counter is set up where orders are taken. Food is prepared right there, but it depends on what you’re hungry for that might take some thinking.

“A little bit of everything. A little Asian, a little Mexican, so we are kind of all over the place,” Scordo said.

There is also food you can take and make at home. The shelves are full of specialty items that come from different areas of the world. The store is targeting many different customers and their tastes.

“People that are interested in quality, that are interested in things that you may have to order online, that sort of thing you will find here,” Nunzio said.

With the worker shortage hitting the rest of the country, it’s interesting when a new place opens up. Scordo says he posted job openings on Facebook. He credits the uniqueness of his store for attracting workers.

“If you open something that’s cool, that’s good and you treat people well then people are going to come to you. I think we’ve gotten a great staff so far,” Scordo said.