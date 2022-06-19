BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Status 330 held its grand opening on Sunday afternoon in Boardman.

The store sells designer shoes and apparel. An employee said the store aims to cater towards both the city and the suburbs and said Market Street is a prime location.

The grand opening ran from noon to 5 p.m. with music and food — and they said Juneteenth was the perfect day to open.

“This is very symbolic for us to open our business with the latest shoewear and apparel to the Mahoning Valley,” said Dominick Brown with Status 330.

The store will be open from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.