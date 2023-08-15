BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – One of Boardman’s most historic commercial buildings has a new owner and a new tenant.

It’s the building that housed the very first Arby’s restaurant. It’s on Route 224 near Market Street.

It was bought by Gary Ventling, who opened Artcraft Memorials, which sells gravestones. Ventling has been in the memorials business for over 50 years.

The original Arby’s bathroom is still there. Ventling replaced the roof and is replacing the siding next.

The first Arby’s opened at the location on July 23, 1964, by brothers Forrest and Leroy Raffel.