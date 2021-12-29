New business breaks ground in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A new Dairy Queen Grill and Chill restaurant is coming to Boardman.

There was a ground breaking ceremony Wednesday morning at their new location on Market Street three blocks south of its current location.

Plans call for a new 3,231 square foot facility complete with amenities like mobile ordering and curbside pickup.

The franchise owners are waiting on a few more permits and then construction is set to beign. The new location is directly across from Akron Children’s Hospital.

“Families and children are of course our market area, but also it’s our chosen charity,” said franchise owner Chrissy Smith.

Franchise owners said they hope to have the restaurant open by fall of 2022.

This is their fourth store built from the ground up, with other locations in Cornersburg, Austintown and Columbiana.