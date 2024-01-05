LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) — In Lisbon, a new building to store the county archives is in the works.

It will be built at the empty lot where the Columbiana County Department of Job and Family Services once stood. The lot is bordered by East Chestnut Street, North Nelson Avenue and North Jefferson Street.

County Commissioners recently appointed Commissioner Tim Weigle to sign a preliminary design agreement with MS Consultants Inc., of Youngstown, to design the new building and determine an appropriate cost for construction.

Any records the county is required by law to keep will be moved to the new facility. At this time, records are currently sitting in various locations.

“To protect these valuable records, we decided to utilize that lot by building approximately 26,000 square foot building, two levels,” Weigle said.

Weigle says this central location will be more efficient and save more money.

He’s hopeful next week a kickoff meeting for a preliminary design and plan will happen. Weigle says he hopes to put out for bids in March.