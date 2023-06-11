(WKBN) – June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness month and researchers from the Cleveland Clinic have found that initial memory problems could mean some hope for families.

While there is still no cure, doctors are finding new breakthroughs. The newest of these is that initial memory problems could be linked to a glimmer of hope when it comes to the progression of the disease.

“What we found out was that people with early memory symptoms alone compared to people with early language problems or visual-spatial problems, they tend to have a slightly slower disease progression in terms of their functional abilities,” said Dr. Jagan Pillai from the Cleveland Clinic.

Researchers say that those with language or visual-spatial issues may be impacted more over time, specifically when it comes to daily functions. While those with memory problems may be able to find ways to compensate, like writing notes.

Though it is not a cure, researchers say knowing this information is helpful to better help doctors diagnose and treat patients.

It also may help determine what medications to try as the progression and even parts of the brain in which the disease is attacking are different.

“The portion of the brain that is first impacted by the disease tends to determine the symptoms that goes along with the disease and also the kind of progression from there to other regions,” said Dr. Pillai.

Doctors say that this information is important because it helps better diagnose patients and prepare them and their families for the future.

It is also useful for researchers when it comes to testing different medications to treat Alzheimer’s and dementia.