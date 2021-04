They plan to keep some of it retro like it was with Plaza Donuts

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Last year, Plaza Donuts on Belmont Ave in Liberty quietly closed during the pandemic. Now another restaurant will be taking over the spot.

C’s Waffles, which has several locations in the area, is renting the building. They plan to open up later this month as C’s Waffles and donuts.

They plan to keep some of it retro like it was with Plaza Donuts, but they will also be making upgrades like adding booths.

They are taking applications at the Belmont location.